-
Ephraim Gebre and Jared Diaz are on vacation. In a Rochester parking lot.By day, they work for a boutique New York City ad firm. But since the spring,…
-
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that will dedicate a Fairport post office in honor of the late Louise and Bob Slaughter.Word of the signing…
-
The University of Rochester will receive the official congressional collection of the late Rep. Louise Slaughter.Slaughter served as a member of Congress…
-
Saturday, March 16, marks one year since the death of longtime Rochester area Congresswoman Louise Slaughter. The Kentucky native, who more recently lived…
-
Funeral services for Congresswoman Louise Slaughter are being held Friday at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre and a number of notable political officials…
-
ConnectionsRep. Louise Slaughter died early Friday at the age of 88. The congresswoman served 16 terms in Washington and had plans to run for a 17th term in…
-
When it comes to government-funded research, Congresswoman Louise Slaughter worried the funding goes mostly to men. When she tried to follow the money,…