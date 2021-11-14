-
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced legislation on Friday that would limit the use of force legally allowed by police in New York.James held…
Former Attorney General Eric Holder addressed Rochester police officers on Thursday in a keynote address at a new two-day mandatory training program,…
The Rochester Police Department announced a new training program for officers on Wednesday. The mandatory two-day program will take place in May. It’s…
Two days before the deadline, Rochester City Council has passed its state-mandated police reform plan.The plan passed by a vote of 5-3, with…
ConnectionsThe grand jury’s decision not to indict the police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude has sparked outrage, emotion, and conversation throughout…
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, the Police Accountability Board and others are presenting a draft of police reform ideas on Thursday in response to Gov.…
ConnectionsThe United Christian Leadership Ministry has announced its proposals related to changes to policing in Monroe County. The proposals come in response to…
The City of Rochester unveiled a survey on police reform Monday, but some residents argue that the way that questions are worded is problematic. City…
ConnectionsThe death of Daniel Prude has led to questions about how police are trained to handle a variety of situations. Marvin Stepherson retired as a police…
Since a video of the arrest of Daniel Prude was released two weeks ago, calls for police reform have grown louder and more insistent.Prude died a week…