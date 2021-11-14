NY State Education Department

-
The state education department has approved a continued relationship between the University of Rochester and the Rochester City School District. The…
-
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia abruptly resigned Monday, taking members of the state Board of Regents by surprise. She said she will…
-
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is leaving that job at the end of August.Elia, who was appointed to the post in 2015, released a…
-
State education officials want more information from the city school district on what it will do to fix problems that the state has been monitoring.On…
-
After word came late Thursday night that Rochester School Supt. Barbara Deane-Williams will retire at the end of January, New York State Education…
-
The New York State Education Department has released the latest English and math test scores, and Rochester’s results are the worst among the “Big 5” city…
-
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia has been gathering public input on the state’s ESSA plan, which stands for the Every Student Succeeds…
-
Two Rochester area members of the New York State Board of Regents are weighing in on the comments made by developer Carl Paladino last week, when he told…
-
ALBANY (AP) Time is running out to take part in New York state's public opinion survey on the Common Core learning standards.The online survey closes…
-
State Education Commissioner Mary Ellen Elia is clarifying her stand on the Opt Out move in an interview with NYS PBS’ NY Now and public radio today.20%…