Arts & Life
Common Core Survey Ends Monday

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2015 at 7:49 AM EST
common_core_log.jpg

ALBANY (AP) Time is running out to take part in New York state's public opinion survey on the Common Core learning standards.

The online survey closes Monday.

The state Education Department launched the AIMHighNY survey in search of detailed feedback on the state's English and math learning standards. Respondents can review and comment on specific standards for any grade level.

New York and most other states adopted the Common Core to improve college- and career-readiness, but the standards have been criticized as too difficult and not always age-appropriate.

Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says the online survey will help inform changes.

A task force appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo also has been collecting feedback on the state's implementation of the standards through a series of public sessions.

