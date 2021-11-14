-
The National Women’s Hall of Fame has announced the 9 women who will be inducted this fall, and among them is Michelle Obama. It’s not known yet if the…
-
A virtual ceremony hosted by the National Women's Hall of Fame Thursday night honored six women for their pioneering efforts toward equality.The National…
-
ConnectionsThe National Women's Hall of Fame is posthumously inducting six Black women of great achievement: suffragist Mary Church Terrell, singer Aretha Franklin,…
-
-
It's been 172 years since the first convention in the Finger Lakes kicked off the fight for women's rights. A new chapter in that story unfolded Saturday…
-
Learning on Saturday that Joe Biden is president-elect and Kamala Harris is vice president-elect is exciting to people associated with the National…
-
Plans have been underway for years to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which recognized women's right to…
-
About 2,000 people braved bitterly cold temperatures and snow for a rally and march in Seneca Falls on Saturday.The event was part of three days of…
-
The annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California included a connection to Rochester on New Year’s Day. Members of the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House took…
-
Seneca Falls will be getting a big economic boost from New York state.Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that the town will get $10 million in funding as…