-
ConnectionsWhat should Rochester do with Parcel 5? That's the name for the site of the former Midtown Plaza, currently sitting vacant, in the heart of the…
-
ConnectionsDoes Rochester need a new downtown performing arts center? It's a question that has been explored by local arts organizations and city government for 22…
-
The first Rochester Rotary meeting of the year provided members an opportunity to assess the local economy and prospects for 2016.Rotarians sought the…
-
ConnectionsJosh and Jenna Miles have built a restaurant empire in the Rochester area.Their establishments include Revelry, Branca, and now they're jumping into two…
-
Matt Daneman from the Democrat & Chronicle joins us to discuss the new Midtown Plaza plans, consumer confidence, and High Tech Rochester's push to bolster…
-
There are new plans for Midtown Tower in downtown Rochester.City officials announced Larry Glazer of Buckingham Properties and Bob Morgan of Morgan…
-
After five years of design and demolition, the Midtown Rising Project is moving into the construction phase.Rochester Mayor Tom Richards says the first…
-
Windstream officials, developers and local politicians spoke at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the company’s new offices at the Midtown Rising project in…