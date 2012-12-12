© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Need To Know Rochester: The Business Section

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published December 12, 2012 at 4:00 PM EST

Matt Daneman from the Democrat & Chronicle joins us to discuss the new Midtown Plaza plans, consumer confidence, and High Tech Rochester's push to bolster the region's software industry.

http://youtu.be/Jpfl9FMFgy0

