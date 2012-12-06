© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Midtown Tower Developer Describes New Blueprint

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published December 6, 2012 at 10:13 AM EST
There are new plans for Midtown Tower in downtown Rochester.

City officials announced Larry Glazer of Buckingham Properties and Bob Morgan of Morgan Management have forged a new partnership for the 55-million dollar project. The project will include 3 to 5 stories of commercial space in the tower, along with up to 182 rental units.
 
The city's website now has new pages outlining this and other "blue ribbon developments," where visitors can browse the many downtown projects underway, and view the pace of economic development in the city.
 
To view the project's progress visit:  www.cityofrochester.gov

