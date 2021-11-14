-
Kathie Gansemer concentrates on her breath first.Slow, steady breaths.Then, perhaps, she recites an inspirational quote or a poem to set the mood. One of…
ConnectionsHow can mindfulness techniques help improve mental and physical health, especially as we head into the pandemic winter? Writing for "Scientific American"…
ConnectionsAccording to an American Psychiatric Association poll, 39 percent of Americans said they were more anxious in 2018 than they were the previous year.…
ConnectionsMeditation and mindfulness are all the rage - okay, that's perhaps the wrong expression. Meditation and mindfulness are very popular these days. Magazine…