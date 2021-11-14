-
Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott announced she will not be running for re-election this year.Scott was first elected to Council in 2009, and…
-
A memo took center stage during the confirmation hearing for the first leader of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board. The ten-page document was…
-
All signs point to another tough budget season for the city of Rochester and Councilmember Malik Evans wants to get a jump on it. The city’s budget…
-
Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott has begun to issue the first round of subpoenas for an investigation, initiated by Council, into the death…
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and City Council President Loretta Scott are calling for a residency requirement for all newly hired officers in the…
-
Years ago, Miguel Melendez said he had a conversation with the late Father Lawrence Tracy, once a fixture in the northeast Rochester community. He said…
-
Longtime Rochester area Assemblyman David Gantt is being remembered for the devotion he showed to his district and the guidance he gave to many local…
-
Rev. Lewis Stewart and the United Christian Leadership Ministry were joined by more than a dozen community leaders for a solutions-focused discussion on…
-
Rochester City Council on Monday discussed a series of proposals meant to stem a wave of evictions that could come as a result of the coronavirus…
-
The Rev. Lewis Stewart and the United Christian Leadership Ministry spoke Monday in support of this weekend’s Black Lives Matter rally -- but said the…