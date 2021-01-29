© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott won't seek reelection

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST
loretta_scott.jpg
James Brown WXXI
/

Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott  announced she will not be running for re-election this year.

Scott was first elected to Council in 2009, and is now in her third term. She was elected Council President in 2014.

Prior to her time on Council, Scott was Commissioner of Parks, Recreation, and Human Services which made her the first Black woman to head a city department.

As her time on City Council comes to a close, Scott says she will continue to collaborate with the administration at City Hall and her colleagues on Council to put into place policies that change the culture of the Rochester Police Department.  She says that she fought hard to create a Police Accountability Board because “as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of Black children, I have had hard conversations and seen a broken public safety system.”

Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement calling Scott a trailblazer and “a shining example of a public servant” who has worked “to lift up all people, particularly our Black and brown residents, and always believed that a more just world benefits us all.”

Tags

Arts & LifeLoretta ScottElection 20211
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman