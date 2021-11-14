-
The latest monthly unemployment numbers are out from the New York State Labor Department, and the Rochester region saw a steep increase in the jobless…
Rochester’s annual Labor Day Parade, one of the largest in the state, steps off at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.The parade begins at the intersection of East…
In the latest WXXI Business Report, we talk about:-The latest job growth numbers from the NYS Labor Dept.-A move in the Cannabis industry that could also…
ConnectionsAre construction workers paid fairly in New York State? The legislature has been debating the so-called “prevailing wage.” Non-union workers and business…
Rochester’s annual Labor Day parade steps off at 11:00 a.m. on Monday near the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street, proceeds down East Ave. to Main…
ConnectionsWith Labor Day approaching, and an election year approaching, we sit down with local labor leaders to discuss the issues most pressing to them. What is…
Let's talk about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Does it have regional interest for Western New Yorkers? Absolutely. Labor generally opposes it; many…
Labor Day is coming, and in many ways, union leaders feel that their organizations are under attack. Nationally, there's the right-to-work movement. In…
The 25th annual Rochester Labor Film Series starts next month at the Dryden Theatre. The series focuses on classic films, modern films and documentaries…