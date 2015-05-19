© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: What Does The Trans-Pacific Partnership Mean For Us?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 19, 2015 at 4:00 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Let's talk about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Does it have regional interest for Western New Yorkers? Absolutely. Labor generally opposes it; many in the business community support it. Bob Duffy recently wrote an op-ed supporting the TPP, while labor leaders are eager to explain why they fear it could hurt workers. Our panel will address some of the questions about what it is, and whether it can be revived:

