Connections: What Does The Trans-Pacific Partnership Mean For Us?
Let's talk about the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). Does it have regional interest for Western New Yorkers? Absolutely. Labor generally opposes it; many in the business community support it. Bob Duffy recently wrote an op-ed supporting the TPP, while labor leaders are eager to explain why they fear it could hurt workers. Our panel will address some of the questions about what it is, and whether it can be revived:
- Jim Bertolone, president of the Rochester and Genesee Valley Labor Federation and AFL-CIO
- Erin Young, lead organizer for the Rochester & Genesee Valley Labor Federation , AFL-CIO
- Bill Simpson, Vice President of the Global Supply Chain for Gleason Corporation