Rochester's Labor Day parade to honor longtime local labor leader

Rochester’s annual Labor Day parade steps off at 11:00 a.m. on Monday near the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street, proceeds down East Ave. to Main Street, then turns west on Main Street to South Plymouth Avenue.

The parade, which is traditionally one of the largest Labor Day parades in the state, this year will honor Florence ‘Flo’ Tripi, the former CSEA Western Region President who died in July at the age of 79.

Union officials say marchers will be one of the first units in the parade and will be carrying red carnations in memory of Tripi, which they say will be a symbol of their admiration and deep affection for her 50 years of service to the community. The theme of this year’s parade is “Union Strong.”

Labor leaders say they will honor Tripi’s memory by recommitting to the work that defined her career.

The union officials say that in states where union density is greater, like New York, non-union workers enjoy better bay and benefits compared to other states. But a statement from the unions organizing the parade says that worker rights are under attack and they want to emphasize the importance of vital public services and a strong work force.

The parade will affect traffic in the area from approximately 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday will also be a very warm and muggy day and the National Weather Service has issued a 'heat advisory' for Monroe and some nearby counties from Noon to 8:00 p.m., with the 'heat index' values (the way it will feel due to the heat and humidity) expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. The actually air temperature is expected to be near 90 by the afternoon.