© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester's Labor Day parade steps off Monday morning

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 2, 2019 at 1:30 AM EDT
labor_parade-old.jpg
WXXI News
/

Rochester’s annual Labor Day Parade, one of the largest in the state, steps off at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

The parade begins at the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street, proceeds down East Avenue to Main Street, then goes west on Main St. to South Plymouth Avenue and turns south on Plymouth to Broad Street.

Downtown traffic and streets along the route will be affected by the parade.

The annual parade is sponsored by the Rochester Labor Council, and the theme for this year’s event includes celebrating farmworkers’ right to organize and major labor victories of 2019.

Organizers note that with the passage of the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act, nearly 100,000 farmworkers across the state have won recognition to organize collectively and form unions.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade is Eddie Santiago, President of the International Association of Firefighters local 1071, which represents Rochester firefighters.

Tags

Arts & Lifelabor1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman