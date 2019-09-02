Rochester's Labor Day parade steps off Monday morning

Rochester’s annual Labor Day Parade, one of the largest in the state, steps off at 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

The parade begins at the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street, proceeds down East Avenue to Main Street, then goes west on Main St. to South Plymouth Avenue and turns south on Plymouth to Broad Street.

Downtown traffic and streets along the route will be affected by the parade.

The annual parade is sponsored by the Rochester Labor Council, and the theme for this year’s event includes celebrating farmworkers’ right to organize and major labor victories of 2019.

Organizers note that with the passage of the Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act, nearly 100,000 farmworkers across the state have won recognition to organize collectively and form unions.

The grand marshal of this year’s parade is Eddie Santiago, President of the International Association of Firefighters local 1071, which represents Rochester firefighters.