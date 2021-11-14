-
Joe Robach doesn’t want to retire. Still, he will in a matter of days.“I’m getting rid of so much stuff,” said Robach. “It’s amazing what you accumulate…
-
Local officials took part in a ceremony on Monday for a War on Terror Memorial to be built in Rochester.In his remarks before the groundbreaking, Monroe…
-
With the possibility of 800 layoffs at the end of the school year the Rochester City School District and community members are hoping for the best and…
-
New York state Sen. Joe Robach will not run for re-election, he announced Wednesday morning.Robach, a Republican, who switched parties from being a…
-
Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday that she was first approached to take mayoral control of the Rochester City School District earlier this year.The…
-
Our guest this hour is State Senator Joe Robach. He's here to talk with us about the State's parole system. Is it staffed sufficiently? What's working in…