health disparities

-
“Structural racism is why I’m leaving organized psychiatry.” That’s the title of an op-ed for Stat News written by Dr. Ruth Shim, a physician and…
-
A local organization says that the recent incident involving a 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police highlights the need for…
-
Historic abuse of communities of color through medical research has many Black Americans hesitant about getting a COVID vaccine. Dr. Angela Branche is…
-
When the coronavirus pandemic first spread to Rochester, Penny Sterling wanted to know how she would be counted if she contracted the virus. The data…