ConnectionsWe're joined by Fred Guttenberg, an anti-gun violence activist whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Her…
ConnectionsHow is New York’s new “Red Flag” gun law supposed to work? The law is intended to stop gun violence before it happens. Can the law properly balance the…
ConnectionsA group of Libertarian-leaning gun owners are calling for a different approach to gun policy, following calls from some Democrats to ban and confiscate…
ConnectionsWould banning firearms of any kind lead to a violent backlash? Across the country, gun enthusiasts wear shirts and hats depicting an AR-15 with the…
ConnectionsWe're joined by members of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense to discuss concealed carry and related gun laws in New York State, as…
A town hall discussion on gun violence hosted by Congressman Joe Morelle in Irondequoit Monday night brought out differing views on how that issue should…
ConnectionsGovernor Cuomo recently signed New York State’s “red flag” gun law. It’s a measure that allows a judge to determine if a citizen presents a danger to…
ConnectionsPolitico reports that liberal gun rights groups have grown in the past year. And while conservative gun owners far outnumber liberal gun owners, the…
ConnectionsHow much do you know about guns? Do you feel like you’ve been “gunsplained” before? The concept was recently coined by Adam Weinstein, a veteran and gun…
ConnectionsStudents across the country walked out of their schools Wednesday morning in an organized protest against gun violence and to remember the 17 victims of…