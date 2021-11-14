Great Lakes Today

-
The Lake Guardian that was docked at the Port of Rochester for little more than a day set sail Tuesday without fanfare. It’s a working ship, after all,…
Experts with the board that helps regulate Lake Ontario sound cautiously optimistic that shoreline property owners won't face the kinds of flooding…
The start of the shipping season on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River will be delayed by at least 12 days. It’s due to the efforts to try and deal…
Twenty sites along the Lake Ontario shoreline and the St. Lawrence River have been selected for dredging in order to prevent future flooding. Governor…
The international body that helps regulate water levels on Lake Ontario and in the St. Lawrence River is forecasting a return to flood-level heights...
Outflows will be increased from Lake Ontario.Lake Ontario is still high -- about 246 feet high. The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board says they’re…
The board that helps regulate the level of Lake Ontario says it will continue to have some flexibility in taking steps that may help ease potential…
Governor Andrew Cuomo and NYS Attorney General Letitia James have announced an expanded lawsuit against the International Joint Commission, for “failing…
The amount of water that officials on the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board are releasing from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some changes this week to his plan to build back the southern shore of Lake Ontario.The state's Resiliency and Economic…