-
ConnectionsIn 2015, Jackie Augustine lost her bid for mayor of Geneva by just 14 votes. Then, she dusted herself off and launched a 501c3 called BluePrint Geneva,…
-
A photographer in Geneva is documenting how the city has navigated the pandemic. Photographer Jan Regan teamed up with longtime journalist Chris Lavin to…
-
Police in Geneva said their investigation of two incidents of racist graffiti has led them to a 12-year-old suspect.A swastika and the words "white power"…
-
(WXXI News & AP) There is a Finger Lakes connection to Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the…
-
Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva is looking into allegations that its president, Gregory Vincent, may have plagiarized portions of his doctoral…
-
ConnectionsGeneva is the unofficial capital of the Finger Lakes, and one if the city's most successful managers is leaving. Matt Horn has been in the job for ten…
-
ConnectionsWe're broadcasting from WEOS, Finger Lakes Public Radio, and we're talking about efforts to revitalize the music scene in downtown Geneva.The Smith Center…
-
ConnectionsGrass-roots activism is gaining in popularity, particularly since last fall's elections. In Geneva, we meet the Geneva Women's Assembly and Tools for…
-
ConnectionsHobart and William Smith Colleges President Mark Gearan is retiring. Gearan is the former director of the Peace Corps, and we ask for his thoughts on both…
-
Have you ever found yourself driving to Buffalo, and you see the sign that says, "Welcome to Buffalo, an All America City?" And perhaps you've wondered,…