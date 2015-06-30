Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: What is an All-America City?
Have you ever found yourself driving to Buffalo, and you see the sign that says, "Welcome to Buffalo, an All America City?" And perhaps you've wondered, "Isn't it supposed to say 'All-American?'"
Turns out that there is such a thing as an "All-America City," and Geneva was just named one of ten 2015 such cities. What does it mean? Well, Geneva sold the national committee on jobs, graduation rates, quality of life, and more. So we'll look at the revitalization of Geneva: how is it working?
Our guests:
- Matt Horn, Geneva City Manager
- Sage Gerling, Geneva Director of Neighborhood Initiatives
- Katie Flowers, Hobart and William Smith Colleges director of student engagement