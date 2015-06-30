Connections: What is an All-America City?

Have you ever found yourself driving to Buffalo, and you see the sign that says, "Welcome to Buffalo, an All America City?" And perhaps you've wondered, "Isn't it supposed to say 'All-American?'"

Turns out that there is such a thing as an "All-America City," and Geneva was just named one of ten 2015 such cities. What does it mean? Well, Geneva sold the national committee on jobs, graduation rates, quality of life, and more. So we'll look at the revitalization of Geneva: how is it working?

Our guests: