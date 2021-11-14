-
Rochester residents had their first chance to talk to Shelley Jallow Thursday. She’s the state appointed monitor for the city school district.Jallow was…
-
The State Department of Education has responded favorably to the Rochester City School District’s plan to improve itself, after more than a year of…
-
As Mayor Lovely Warren has continued her push for a state takeover of Rochester city schools, state Assemblymember Harry Bronson has dug in, saying he…
-
At the urging of New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, City School District state-appointed Distinguished Educator Jaime Aquino spoke to…
-
Kenneth Eastwood’s appointment as distinguished educator to the Rochester City School District has been rescinded.A statement from the New York State…