ConnectionsThe Washington Post writes that Democrats typically campaign on raising taxes for millionaires, or the wealthiest Americans. But when they finally gain…
ConnectionsWhere's the ideological diversity on college campuses? As reported in Reason and elsewhere, some campuses see more than 95% of their professors (who…
What exactly is Democratic Socialism?Bernie Sanders held a Tuesday rally in Rochester, and the presidential candidate continues to say that he can win New…
ConnectionsThe Democrats have a new local leader. Can she pull the party out of its electoral funk? Jamie Romeo is 30 years old, and pushed hard for the job. She's…
The "Voice of the Voter" Democratic primary debate for Rochester Mayor, between Mayor Tom Richards and City Council President Lovely Warren, is Tonight at…
Today, Tom Richards received an endorsement the Democrat hopes will help him win his first full term as mayor.
Voters are heading to the polls Thursday to choose who they want to represent their political Party this November. State Assembly veteran David Gantt is…