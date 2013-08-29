© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Richards-Warren Democratic Primary Debate Tonight at 8

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published August 29, 2013 at 5:00 PM EDT
VOV_Dem_Debate.jpg
Juan Vazquez
/
WXXI

The "Voice of the Voter" Democratic primary debate for Rochester Mayor, between Mayor Tom Richards and City Council President Lovely Warren, is Tonight at 8 p.m. The debate comes one week before the Democratic primary.

WXXI's Hélène Biandudi Hofer will moderate the debate and panel which includes: Sean Carroll of 13WHAM, Justin Murphy of the Democrat & Chronicle, and Tariq Spence of WDKX 103.9 FM

Here's how you can watch, listen, and participate in the debate:

Television- WXXI-TV will air the debate (Channel 21.1/Cable 11 or 1011). 

Radio- AM 1370 will air the debate

Online- WXXINews.org will have a live video stream of the debate. 

Social Media- Be part of the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #VOVDebate. We may be selecting a question on Twitter for the candidates to answer during the debate.

Tags

Arts & LifeRochester MayorDemocratVoice of the Voter Debate1