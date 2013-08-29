Richards-Warren Democratic Primary Debate Tonight at 8

The "Voice of the Voter" Democratic primary debate for Rochester Mayor, between Mayor Tom Richards and City Council President Lovely Warren, is Tonight at 8 p.m. The debate comes one week before the Democratic primary.

WXXI's Hélène Biandudi Hofer will moderate the debate and panel which includes: Sean Carroll of 13WHAM, Justin Murphy of the Democrat & Chronicle, and Tariq Spence of WDKX 103.9 FM

Here's how you can watch, listen, and participate in the debate:

Television- WXXI-TV will air the debate (Channel 21.1/Cable 11 or 1011).

Radio- AM 1370 will air the debate

Online- WXXINews.org will have a live video stream of the debate.

Social Media- Be part of the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #VOVDebate. We may be selecting a question on Twitter for the candidates to answer during the debate.