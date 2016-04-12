Connections: Understanding Democratic Socialism

What exactly is Democratic Socialism?

Bernie Sanders held a Tuesday rally in Rochester, and the presidential candidate continues to say that he can win New York State next week. Hillary Clinton has pointed out that Sanders is not raising money for other Democrats, and in fact, he's not a Democrat -- he's just running as one. Sanders is a Democratic Socialist, and this hour, we explore what that means. We also discuss how Sanders can impact the Democratic Party if he's the nominee. Our guests: