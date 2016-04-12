Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Understanding Democratic Socialism
What exactly is Democratic Socialism?
Bernie Sanders held a Tuesday rally in Rochester, and the presidential candidate continues to say that he can win New York State next week. Hillary Clinton has pointed out that Sanders is not raising money for other Democrats, and in fact, he's not a Democrat -- he's just running as one. Sanders is a Democratic Socialist, and this hour, we explore what that means. We also discuss how Sanders can impact the Democratic Party if he's the nominee. Our guests:
- Robert Hoggard, Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity masters student in Kairos studies and a Sanders supporter
- Karen Vitale, co-chair of the Rochester Area Democratic Socialists and a Sanders supporter
- Sandra Frankel, former Brighton Town Supervisor and a Clinton supporter
- Larry Knox, political and communications coordinator for SEIU and a Clinton supporter