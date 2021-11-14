-
In anticipation of forecasted temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, Mayor Lovely Warren has announced that the City of Rochester’s Cool Sweep Heat Emergency…
The city of Rochester is reopening spray parks that had been closed because of COVID-19.Starting Saturday, eight spray parks will be open daily from noon…
Aaron McCullough brought his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, to the Humboldt R-Center on Atlantic Avenue Wednesday hoping for some relief from the heat.The…
Even with record-high temperatures this week, residents won't get relief through the city of Rochester’s Cool Sweep program.The program, which allows for…
As the thermometer surged into the high 80s on Friday, Rochester libraries were getting ready.“We have these big, big fans we set up in the entryway,”…
Tuesday's high temperature hit 97 degrees topping the record of 95 degrees set in 1900.The city has announced a Heat Emergency is in effect, in…
Another hot day in Rochester, and another Cool Sweep is in effect.With temperatures expected in the 90s, the city is putting the program into operation…