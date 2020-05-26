Rochester’s Cool Sweep program is delayed and may be canceled

Even with record-high temperatures this week, residents won't get relief through the city of Rochester’s Cool Sweep program.

The program, which allows for extra hours at spray parks, swimming pools, and air-conditioned spaces like city recreation centers and libraries, is canceled for at least the next several weeks.

City spokesperson Justin Roj said the program conflicts with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you were to open a spray park or pool, you’d obviously be inviting people to congregate in an area where you’re unlikely to wear masks, while you’re swimming and what have you,” said Roj.

“We’re actively having those conversations not only about what you do about the next couple of days but what we can do over the summer.”

He said the kind of gatherings that the Cool Sweep program generates fit into phase four of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to reopen the state. The Finger Lakes region is in phase one right now.