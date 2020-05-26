© 2021 WXXI News
Rochester’s Cool Sweep program is delayed and may be canceled

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published May 26, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT
Rochester residents flocked to Ontario Beach Park on Tuesday as temperatures climbed into the 90s. The city has postponed opening spray parks, pools and cooling centers because of social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic
Max Schulte
Even with record-high temperatures this week, residents won't get relief through the city of Rochester’s Cool Sweep program.

The program, which allows for extra hours at spray parks, swimming pools, and air-conditioned spaces like city recreation centers and libraries, is canceled for at least the next several weeks.

City spokesperson Justin Roj said the program conflicts with social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you were to open a spray park or pool, you’d obviously be inviting people to congregate in an area where you’re unlikely to wear masks, while you’re swimming and what have you,” said Roj. 

“We’re actively having those conversations not only about what you do about the next couple of days but what we can do over the summer.”

He said the kind of gatherings that the Cool Sweep program generates fit into phase four of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to reopen the state. The Finger Lakes region is in phase one right now. 

James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
