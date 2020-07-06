Cool Sweep - Heat Emergency operations in Rochester Monday & Tuesday

In anticipation of forecasted temperatures exceeding 90 degrees, Mayor Lovely Warren has announced that the City of Rochester’s Cool Sweep Heat Emergency operations will be in effect on Monday and Tuesday, July 6 & 7, to provide city residents with opportunities to get additional relief from the heat.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some changes have been made to Cool Sweep locations for health and safety reasons, including capacity limitations and adjusted hours of operation.

For both July 6 – 7, Cool Sweep/Heat Emergency efforts will take place at the following locations at the indicated times:

Spray Parks (Noon to 6 p.m.):

• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

• Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features – (Noon to 6 p.m.):

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to wade in the fountains)

Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

• Genesee Valley Park Pool, 131 Elmwood Ave.: Noon – 7 p.m., seven days a week

• Adams Street R-Center Pool, 85 Adams St.: Noon – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

• Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center Pool (formerly Baden St. Pool), 485 N. Clinton Ave.: Noon – 6:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

Additionally, the declared Heat Emergency will also activate the David F. Gantt R-Center as a cooling center for residents between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.

Cool Sweep and Cool Sweep Heat Emergency details may be found at www.cityofrochester.gov/coolsweep , or by calling the Genesee Valley Park Pool at 428-7888.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory starting at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday and running until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The heat index values will make it feel like it’s in the mid 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, and near 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday afternoon.