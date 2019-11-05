© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WATCH: Election Night 2019 live coverage

November 5, 2019

WXXI News brings you the results and analysis of the 2019 elections. Listen to coverage on AM 1370, FM 107.5, streaming at the top of this page, and also a live video stream here and on the WXXI News Facebook page.

