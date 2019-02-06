WXXI News podcasts

© 2021 WXXI News
Listen to the news, Connections with Evan Dawson, or our specials on-demand by subscribing to our podcasts.

Evan Dawson discusses the topics and people that are influencing Rochester and the Finger Lakes. From politicians to artists, from chefs to authors, from people making a difference in the community to those working to make our neighborhoods better, Evan invites them to share their stories and concerns on Connections.

Subscribe to the podcast: Apple Podcasts - Google Play - Stitcher - RSS

Get up to speed on the stories you may have missed by subscribing to Ear Shot, the podcast that brings you on-demand stories, interviews, and other tidbits of what's happening around Rochester and the Finger Lakes, all from the WXXI News team.

Subscribe to the podcast:
Apple Podcasts - Google Play - Stitcher - RSS

When young people finish high school, they need to figure out what to do next. Growing up can be a daunting experience for everyone, but for people with disabilities, it can feel like arriving at a cliff.

Exited is a podcast that explores this moment through the experiences of eight young people and their families. It's about growing up and trying to find a place where you belong -- when you've been told your whole life that you're different.

Subscribe to the podcast: Apple Podcasts - Google Play - Stitcher - RSS

