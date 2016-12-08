Reporter Talks About 'Degrees of Diversity' Series

The WXXI News series, Degrees of Diversity, is the result of a year-long investigative reporting project that explores the wide gap between white teachers and teachers of color in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions and beyond.

It was reported by Connections host and reporter Evan Dawson and producer Megan Mack.

Here, WXXI’s Morning Edition host Beth Adams sits down with Dawson to talk about the series — and what prompted him to begin looking into this issue.

Find out how diverse your district is on our interactive map

Click here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges.

Degrees of Diversity is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Listen to all the stories in a podcast or on our series page.