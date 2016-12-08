© 2021 WXXI News
Special Coverage
Degrees of Diversity
More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs.Let us know what you think on Twitter using #WXXINews.You can also comment to us on Facebook.Check our map to see how diverse your district isClick here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges

Reporter Talks About 'Degrees of Diversity' Series

WXXI News | By Staff reports
Published December 8, 2016 at 4:36 PM EST
WXXI News
/
Connections host and reporter Evan Dawson, left, speaks to Morning Edition host Beth Adams about the Degrees of Diversity series.

The WXXI News series, Degrees of Diversity, is the result of a year-long investigative reporting project that explores the wide gap between white teachers and teachers of color in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions and beyond.

It was reported by Connections host and reporter Evan Dawson and producer Megan Mack.

Here, WXXI’s Morning Edition host Beth Adams sits down with Dawson to talk about the series — and what prompted him to begin looking into this issue.

Find out how diverse your district is on our interactive map

Click here to see all the data from Monroe County, Erie County, Onondaga County, the Finger Lakes region, and regional colleges.

Degrees of Diversity is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Listen to all the stories in a podcast or on our series page.

