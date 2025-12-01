© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Should you be screened for lung cancer?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has shoulder-length grey hair and is wearing a black turtleneck; a man at center has short blonde hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt under a grey blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt.
1 of 3  — Joyce Lucas and Charles Kamen with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Joyce Lucas and Charles Kamen with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 1, 2025
Mari Tuschiya / WXXI News
A woman with short brown hair wears a cranberry blazer and several pearl necklaces.
2 of 3  — M. Patricia Rivera
M. Patricia Rivera
Provided
A smiling woman with short hair wearing dangling earrings and a red top with puffed sleeves
3 of 3  — Stephen_Racquel_810--0010-web.jpg
Racquel Stephen
WXXI News
WXXI News

Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

That's according to experts at the University of Rochester Medical Center. They say screening has been underutilized due to the stigma of the disease.

This hour, we discuss their efforts to change that. They also explain what they call a "soup to nuts" approach to addressing the disease, which includes prevention and screening, early diagnosis, and advanced treatment options.

Our guests:

  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI News
  • Charles Kamen, Ph.D., M.P.H., associate director of community outreach and engagement at Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • M. Patricia Rivera, M.D., C. Jane Davis & C. Robert Davis Distinguished Professor in Pulmonary Medicine and chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Joyce Lucas, patient

For more information about the Lung Cancer Screening Clinic at the University of Rochester Medical Center, click here or contact: 1-877-728-4543 (toll free) or CTLungScreening@URMC.Rochester.edu

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
See stories by Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams