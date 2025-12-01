Should you be screened for lung cancer?

WXXI News

Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the Rochester and Finger Lakes region.

That's according to experts at the University of Rochester Medical Center. They say screening has been underutilized due to the stigma of the disease.

This hour, we discuss their efforts to change that. They also explain what they call a "soup to nuts" approach to addressing the disease, which includes prevention and screening, early diagnosis, and advanced treatment options.

Our guests:



Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Charles Kamen, Ph.D., M.P.H., associate director of community outreach and engagement at Wilmot Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center

M. Patricia Rivera, M.D., C. Jane Davis & C. Robert Davis Distinguished Professor in Pulmonary Medicine and chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at University of Rochester Medical Center

Joyce Lucas, patient

For more information about the Lung Cancer Screening Clinic at the University of Rochester Medical Center, click here or contact: 1-877-728-4543 (toll free) or CTLungScreening@URMC.Rochester.edu