Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Lessons from a walkable city

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 1, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man front left has a brown beard and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt, blue tie, blue pants and brown shoes; a woman front right has dark hair and is wearing glasses, a purple blouse, grey pants and brown boots; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a green sweater; a bald man back right has a brown beard and is wearing a brown blazer over a plaid button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, jeans and brown hiking boots.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Erick Frisch and Lourdes Sharp, (background) Galin Brooks and Mike Gilbert with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 1, 2025
WXXI News

How can we make downtown Rochester more walkable — and how could that transform the area?

We explore those questions with guests from Reconnect Rochester in advance of the group's Rochester Street Films event. This year's film, "Walkable USA," tells the story of Hammond, Indiana, which is working to transition from a city that most people drive through to one that becomes a destination.

The team at Reconnect Rochester says Hammond can teach us lessons about how to develop an adaptable downtown that's safe, thriving, and inviting.

Our guests help us examine the challenges Rochester faces, solutions that could help drive change, and how realistic those changes are in the current environment.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
