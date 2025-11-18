© 2025 WXXI News
What if political parties can’t save us?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:25 PM EST
WXXI News

Political scientist and author Lauren Hall recently wrote that political parties will not be the salvation that many Americans seek.

Instead, she prescribes a kind of coalition against authoritarianism — one that might unite many people who otherwise disagree on a lot of issues.

Hall joins us this hour to talk about how to accomplish that, and how to recognize the forces that might prevent such a coalition from forming.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
