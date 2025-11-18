What if political parties can’t save us?
Political scientist and author Lauren Hall recently wrote that political parties will not be the salvation that many Americans seek.
Instead, she prescribes a kind of coalition against authoritarianism — one that might unite many people who otherwise disagree on a lot of issues.
Hall joins us this hour to talk about how to accomplish that, and how to recognize the forces that might prevent such a coalition from forming.
In studio:
- Lauren Hall, Ph.D., professor of political science and associate dean at RIT, author, and co-host of the "We Made this Political" podcast