We welcome one of the leading experts in reversing deforestation worldwide. Dr. Kinari Webb is a medical doctor whose work on multiple continents has helped improve the lives of people and the environments in which they live.

By making health care affordable for people in rainforest villages, she has helped reduce illegal logging, which was a source of income for some patients.

A healthier rainforest, in turn, has made for healthier people. As she explains in her TEDx talk, she's saving lives by saving trees.

For the second time, the Seneca Park Zoo Society is bestowing its Conservation Warrior Award; it has selected Dr. Webb as the winner. We discuss the impact that Webb's work has had abroad and on conservationists in western New York.

To learn more about Dr. Webb's lecture on Wednesday, click here.