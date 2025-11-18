© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

"Saving lives by saving trees"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:38 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a light blue turtleneck sweater, a large multi-strand silver necklace, jeans and beige shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has short blonde hair and is wearing a short-sleeved plaid button-down shirt; a woman back right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black blouse.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Pamela Reed Sanchez, (background) Jeff Wyatt and Kinari Webb with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 18, 2025
WXXI News

We welcome one of the leading experts in reversing deforestation worldwide. Dr. Kinari Webb is a medical doctor whose work on multiple continents has helped improve the lives of people and the environments in which they live.

By making health care affordable for people in rainforest villages, she has helped reduce illegal logging, which was a source of income for some patients.

A healthier rainforest, in turn, has made for healthier people. As she explains in her TEDx talk, she's saving lives by saving trees.

For the second time, the Seneca Park Zoo Society is bestowing its Conservation Warrior Award; it has selected Dr. Webb as the winner. We discuss the impact that Webb's work has had abroad and on conservationists in western New York.

Our guests:

To learn more about Dr. Webb's lecture on Wednesday, click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
