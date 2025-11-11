Shortage in firefighters puts public safety at risk
Volunteering is at its lowest level in decades in the United States.
In some communities, this marks a possible crisis: rural hospitals are struggling and could close, and emergency relief dollars are harder to come by. Volunteer firefighting is a lifeline for many small towns.
We check in on the efforts to increase volunteerism — especially where it's needed most.
Our guests:
- Bill DiFabio, 3rd assistant chief of the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department
- Matt Kelly, EMS captain of the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department and EMT for Yates County Ambulance
- Rebecca Case, firefighter/EMT with the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department and junior at Keuka College
- Alvin Leid, firefighter with the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department
- Lily Stewart, firefighter/EMT with the Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department and sophomore at Keuka College