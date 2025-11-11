© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Shortage in firefighters puts public safety at risk

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 11, 2025 at 2:32 PM EST
Six people gather around a table in a radio talk studio: a young woman front left has long brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue fleece pullover and blue pants; a man front right has brown hair and is wearing a blue baseball cap, blue fleece pullover, jeans and grey shoes; a bald man back left has a grey mustache and is wearing glasses and a white polo shirt; a man back center is wearing a blue baseball cap and a blue fleece pullover, a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a navy puffy vest, white hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans; a young woman at center wears her blonde hair pulled back and is wearing a blue fleece pullover, black pants and sneakers.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Rebecca Case and Alvin Leid, (background) Bill DiFabio and Matt Kelly, (center) Lily Stewart with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 11, 2025
WXXI News

Volunteering is at its lowest level in decades in the United States.

In some communities, this marks a possible crisis: rural hospitals are struggling and could close, and emergency relief dollars are harder to come by. Volunteer firefighting is a lifeline for many small towns.

We check in on the efforts to increase volunteerism — especially where it's needed most.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
