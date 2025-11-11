© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Muslims celebrate Zohran Mamdani's historic win

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 11, 2025 at 2:31 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left has a grey beard and is wearing a navy blazer and white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest over a white hooded sweatshirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Sareer Fazili with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 11, 2025
WXXI News

The former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester says New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory is a seismic event for the Muslim community.

Some of the ads late in the campaign depicted Mamdani as anti-American, and one ad declared that electing Mamdani would bring the next 9/11.

We discuss the significance of Mamdani's victory and the themes that surfaced in the campaign.

Our guest:

