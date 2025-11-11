Muslims celebrate Zohran Mamdani's historic win

WXXI News

The former president of the Islamic Center of Rochester says New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's victory is a seismic event for the Muslim community.

Some of the ads late in the campaign depicted Mamdani as anti-American, and one ad declared that electing Mamdani would bring the next 9/11.

We discuss the significance of Mamdani's victory and the themes that surfaced in the campaign.

