A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses.
Avoiding end-of-life scams and pitfalls

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 4, 2025 at 3:10 PM EST
Anna Stetzel and Sarah Clark with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Have you thought about planning for your future — especially when it comes to aging? While 63% of adults say they have had conversations with loved ones about end-of-life issues, fewer than half have translated those thoughts into actions or even plan to make those preparations.

That's according to a 2024 survey from AARP. Too often, older adults feel unprepared for these issues until there’s a crisis.

Assemblymember Sarah Clark is helping to lead the upcoming Empowered Aging Forum. The goal is to assist older adults in making better plans when it comes to handling money, estate plans, health care decisions, and more.

We explore all the thorny topics with our guests:

