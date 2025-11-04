AI, propaganda, and the future of democracy

WXXI News

Authoritarian governments are harnessing artificial intelligence to undermine democracies.

That's according to Bret Schafer, head of the Alliance for Securing Democracy’s information manipulation team. Schafer studies how state and non-state actors use AI to create and spread propaganda, and how those efforts affect public opinion.

He's in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss how to recognize AI-generated disinformation and what can be done to stop it.

In studio:

