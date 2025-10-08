© 2025 WXXI News
With tick bites on the rise, how to prevent Lyme disease and other illnesses

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
From left to right: Doug Merrill, Kate Ott, and Matthew Hanggi with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 8, 2025
George Yeadon
/
WXXI
From left to right: Doug Merrill, Kate Ott, and Matthew Hanggi with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, October 8, 2025
A member of Canandaigua City Council says the area is facing a "public health emergency."

Councilmember Doug Merrill is referring to a high prevalence of Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, another tick-borne illness.

As reported by Mike Murphy for the Democrat and Chronicle, there were nearly 300 cases of Lyme disease in Ontario County as of last month.

An analysis by the USA TODAY Network shows tick bites across the northeast have been on the rise. What can you do — and what can communities do — to prevent tick-borne diseases?

We talk with leaders in Ontario County about their efforts. In studio:

  • Kate Ott, MPH, public health director for Ontario County
  • Matthew Hanggi, RN, communicable disease control coordinator for Ontario County Public Health
  • Doug Merrill, councilmember-at-large for Canandaigua City Council

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
