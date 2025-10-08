With tick bites on the rise, how to prevent Lyme disease and other illnesses

WXXI News

A member of Canandaigua City Council says the area is facing a "public health emergency."

Councilmember Doug Merrill is referring to a high prevalence of Lyme disease and anaplasmosis, another tick-borne illness.

As reported by Mike Murphy for the Democrat and Chronicle, there were nearly 300 cases of Lyme disease in Ontario County as of last month.

An analysis by the USA TODAY Network shows tick bites across the northeast have been on the rise. What can you do — and what can communities do — to prevent tick-borne diseases?

We talk with leaders in Ontario County about their efforts. In studio:

