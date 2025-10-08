RCSD Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser

WXXI News

Eric Jay Rosser began his tenure as the new leader of the Rochester City School District on July 1.

As the superintendent, Rosser oversees a district with declining enrollment, and a student population which is predominantly economically disadvantaged, according to state education department data.

This hour, we sit down with him for the first time on "Connections."

We discuss his vision for the district, his priorities in the short and long term, and how the work has been going.

Our guest for the hour:

