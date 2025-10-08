© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

RCSD Superintendent Eric Jay Rosser

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
George Yeadon
WXXI
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Eric Jay Rosser began his tenure as the new leader of the Rochester City School District on July 1.

As the superintendent, Rosser oversees a district with declining enrollment, and a student population which is predominantly economically disadvantaged, according to state education department data.

This hour, we sit down with him for the first time on "Connections."

We discuss his vision for the district, his priorities in the short and long term, and how the work has been going.

Our guest for the hour:

  • Eric Jay Rosser, Ph.D., superintendent of the Rochester City School District

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
