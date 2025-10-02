© 2025 WXXI News
The fight over the Syracuse airport's decision to reject a billboard advertising legal help in sexual harassment cases

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT
Syracuse Hancock International Airport recently rejected a billboard advertising the services of attorney Megan Thomas. Those services include specialization in workplace discrimination and sexual harassment cases.

The billboard read, “When HR called it ‘harmless flirting’ … we called it exhibit A.” Airport officials told Syracuse.com that they rejected the sign because it was “unprofessional, inflammatory, and unnecessary.”

Now Thomas is suing, and she wonders who the airport is trying to protect — or why the idea of advertising legal services for sexual harassment cases is "inflammatory" or "unnecessary."

We'll discuss this unusual case, and we'll explore whether the efforts of the #MeToo movement have stalled.

In studio:

