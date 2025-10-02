The fight over the Syracuse airport's decision to reject a billboard advertising legal help in sexual harassment cases
1 of 2 — Megan Thomas and Lauren Berger with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Megan Thomas and Lauren Berger with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 2, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Megan Thomas billboard
Megan Thomas' billboard
Provided
Syracuse Hancock International Airport recently rejected a billboard advertising the services of attorney Megan Thomas. Those services include specialization in workplace discrimination and sexual harassment cases.
The billboard read, “When HR called it ‘harmless flirting’ … we called it exhibit A.” Airport officials told Syracuse.com that they rejected the sign because it was “unprofessional, inflammatory, and unnecessary.”
Now Thomas is suing, and she wonders who the airport is trying to protect — or why the idea of advertising legal services for sexual harassment cases is "inflammatory" or "unnecessary."
We'll discuss this unusual case, and we'll explore whether the efforts of the #MeToo movement have stalled.
In studio:
- Megan Thomas, Esq., owner of Megan Thomas Law, PLLC
- Lauren Berger, local progressive activist and interim executive director of GLOW OUT!