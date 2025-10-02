Rochester Queer Arts Festival regroups after larger companies withdraw funding support for LGBTQ events
Earlier this year, the organizers of the Rochester Queer Arts Festival realized that larger companies were withdrawing their sponsorship of LGBTQ-themed events. But the Rochester event was able attract enough small local business support to continue, and to grow.
We'll discuss why the larger companies have pulled back, and what the festival is aiming to become.
In studio:
- Tim Evanicki, partner in Drag Me to the Stage LLC and producer of the Rochester Queer Arts Festival
- Ed Popil(aka Mrs. Kasha Davis), partner in Drag Me to the Stage LLC and producer of the Rochester Queer Arts Festival