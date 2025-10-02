© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester Queer Arts Festival regroups after larger companies withdraw funding support for LGBTQ events

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 2, 2025 at 2:35 PM EDT
Three men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a navy button-down shirt and black t-shirt; a man at center is wearing a gold baseball cap, headphones, glasses and a black shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a grey button-down shirt and jeans.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Tim Evanicki and Ed Popil(aka Mrs. Kasha Davis) with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 2, 2025
Earlier this year, the organizers of the Rochester Queer Arts Festival realized that larger companies were withdrawing their sponsorship of LGBTQ-themed events. But the Rochester event was able attract enough small local business support to continue, and to grow.

We'll discuss why the larger companies have pulled back, and what the festival is aiming to become.

In studio:

