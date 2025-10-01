What if all of Rochester read the same book?

WXXI News

Back in 2001, Writers & Books asked a question: what if we all read the same book? What if we got together to discuss it, and meet the author, and consider its themes?

Since then, one book each year earns that distinction. The program is now called "Rochester Reads," and it's back next week with the 2025 selection, "Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden" by Camille Dungy.

We'll welcome Dungy to discuss her work in advance of her visit to Rochester.

Our guests:

