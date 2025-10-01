© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
What if all of Rochester read the same book?

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 1, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT
The poet and writer Camille Dungy (USA), New York, New York, May 30, 2019. Photograph © Beowulf Sheehan
Three people sit at a table in a radio talk show: a woman at left has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a purple sweatshirt and flashing a peace sign; a man at center has a light red beard and is wearing a ballcap, plaid short-sleeved shirt, green t-shirt and holding up a book with a green cover; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue hooded sweatshirt with white letters, jeans, sneakers and is holding up the same book.
WXXI News

Back in 2001, Writers & Books asked a question: what if we all read the same book? What if we got together to discuss it, and meet the author, and consider its themes?

Since then, one book each year earns that distinction. The program is now called "Rochester Reads," and it's back next week with the 2025 selection, "Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden" by Camille Dungy.

We'll welcome Dungy to discuss her work in advance of her visit to Rochester.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
