What if all of Rochester read the same book?
1 of 2 — Camille Dungy by Beowulf Sheehan
The poet and writer Camille Dungy (USA), New York, New York, May 30, 2019. Photograph © Beowulf Sheehan
Beowulf Sheehan/Beowulf Sheehan / Provided
2 of 2 — Tonya Noel and Tyler Barton with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Tonya Noel and Tyler Barton with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 1, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
Back in 2001, Writers & Books asked a question: what if we all read the same book? What if we got together to discuss it, and meet the author, and consider its themes?
Since then, one book each year earns that distinction. The program is now called "Rochester Reads," and it's back next week with the 2025 selection, "Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden" by Camille Dungy.
We'll welcome Dungy to discuss her work in advance of her visit to Rochester.
Our guests:
- Camille Dungy, poet, Distinguished University Professor at Colorado State University and author of "Soil: The Story of a Black Mother's Garden"
- Tyler Barton, artistic director at Writers & Books
- Tonya Noel, co-founder of Flower City Noire Collective