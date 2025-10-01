© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Bringing down the temperature in our over-heated country, state, and neighborhoods

By Evan Dawson,
Julie Williams
Published October 1, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a blue and brown plaid button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy sweatshirt with white letters, jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Colin Pritchard with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, October 1, 2025
More Americans than ever say that they don't want friendships with people who vote differently than they do. They don't want family ties with people from a different political party. They don't want to know their neighbors.

So how can we turn down the temperature and get back to seeing one another as human beings first, not just political creatures?

Our guest is a thoughtful thinker and speaker who helps his community navigate difficult themes.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
