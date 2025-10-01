Bringing down the temperature in our over-heated country, state, and neighborhoods

WXXI News

More Americans than ever say that they don't want friendships with people who vote differently than they do. They don't want family ties with people from a different political party. They don't want to know their neighbors.

So how can we turn down the temperature and get back to seeing one another as human beings first, not just political creatures?

Our guest is a thoughtful thinker and speaker who helps his community navigate difficult themes.

In studio:

