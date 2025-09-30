© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Play therapy is having a moment

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 30, 2025 at 3:53 PM EDT
The pandemic left many parents desperate for some kind of help for their children: kids were isolated, struggling socially, and drifting academically.

Play therapy -- sometimes viewed as a fringe idea in the past -- is having a moment. That's because new research around play therapy brought it to the mainstream, and insurance companies are now more willing to cover it.

We'll discuss how it works with our experts.

Our guests:

