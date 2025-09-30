Play therapy is having a moment
Marcie Redding and Lindsey Macaluso with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 30, 2025
The pandemic left many parents desperate for some kind of help for their children: kids were isolated, struggling socially, and drifting academically.
Play therapy -- sometimes viewed as a fringe idea in the past -- is having a moment. That's because new research around play therapy brought it to the mainstream, and insurance companies are now more willing to cover it.
We'll discuss how it works with our experts.
Our guests:
- Lindsey Macaluso, LCSW-R, registered play therapist
- Marcie Redding, Ed.S., LMHC, registered play therapist
- Lauren Stuart, parent