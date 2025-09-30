Making sense of the end of a high-profile vegan dining experiment

WXXI News

"The vegan experiment is over at Eleven Madison Park," says Eater New York. The high-end restaurant became the world's first three-Michelin-star vegan restaurant in 2021.

In two weeks that will change, with meat and fish options returning to the menu. Predictably, meat lovers declared this to be a sign of a backlash to veganism.

Is that over-stating it, or has the vegan movement stalled? Our guests have a range of experience in the industry.

