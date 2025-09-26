© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses.
Connections

Can advanced practice providers fill gaps and improve outcomes in healthcare?

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
From left to right: Heather Grotke, department chair and director of Nazareth University’s physician assistant program, and Duncan Wersinger, senior director of advanced practice for Rochester Regional Health, join WXXI's Racquel Stephen in the Connections studio.
From left to right: Heather Grotke, department chair and director of Nazareth University's physician assistant program, and Duncan Wersinger, senior director of advanced practice for Rochester Regional Health, join WXXI's Racquel Stephen in the Connections studio.
Bonnie Walden, clinical associate professor and chair of Nazareth University’s Nursing Department
Bonnie Walden, clinical associate professor and chair of Nazareth University's Nursing Department
Bonnie Walden, chair of the nursing department at Nazareth University, oversees two nursing students while they practice patient care on a mannequin.
Bonnie Walden, chair of the nursing department at Nazareth University, oversees two nursing students while they practice patient care on a mannequin.
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

As the shortage of primary care doctors continues, the job market is on the upswing for advanced practice providers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for nurse practitioners is projected to grow by 40% between 2024 and 2034, making it one of the fastest-growing professions in the country.

Physician assistants aren't far behind -- projected to grow 20% over the next ten years.

WXXI's health, equity, and community reporter, Racquel Stephen, hosts the show, where she and her panel of experts discuss the responsibilities and employment outlook for these jobs, and examine legislation that proposes more independence for these health care professionals.

Our guests:

Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
