Can advanced practice providers fill gaps and improve outcomes in healthcare?
From left to right: Heather Grotke, department chair and director of Nazareth University’s physician assistant program, and Duncan Wersinger, senior director of advanced practice for Rochester Regional Health, join WXXI's Racquel Stephen in the Connections studio.
Mar Hussong-Kallen / WXXI
Bonnie Walden, clinical associate professor and chair of Nazareth University’s Nursing Department
Provided
Bonnie Walden, chair of the nursing department at Nazareth University, oversees two nursing students while they practice patient care on a mannequin.
Veronica Volk / WXXI
As the shortage of primary care doctors continues, the job market is on the upswing for advanced practice providers.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for nurse practitioners is projected to grow by 40% between 2024 and 2034, making it one of the fastest-growing professions in the country.
Physician assistants aren't far behind -- projected to grow 20% over the next ten years.
WXXI's health, equity, and community reporter, Racquel Stephen, hosts the show, where she and her panel of experts discuss the responsibilities and employment outlook for these jobs, and examine legislation that proposes more independence for these health care professionals.
Our guests:
- Heather Grotke, department chair and director of Nazareth University’s physician assistant program
- Duncan Wersinger, senior director, advanced practice for Rochester Regional Health
- Bonnie Walden, clinical associate professor and chair of Nazareth University’s Nursing Department