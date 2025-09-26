Can advanced practice providers fill gaps and improve outcomes in healthcare?

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

As the shortage of primary care doctors continues, the job market is on the upswing for advanced practice providers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for nurse practitioners is projected to grow by 40% between 2024 and 2034, making it one of the fastest-growing professions in the country.

Physician assistants aren't far behind -- projected to grow 20% over the next ten years.

WXXI's health, equity, and community reporter, Racquel Stephen, hosts the show, where she and her panel of experts discuss the responsibilities and employment outlook for these jobs, and examine legislation that proposes more independence for these health care professionals.

Our guests:

