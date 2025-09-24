Jeff VanderMeer on fiction, imagination and our uncertain future

WXXI News

Jeff VanderMeer has one of the most inventive minds in American fiction. His books have taken us into dystopian futures, into dark places with strange forces and blurred lines between reality and fantasy.

His novel "Annihilation" was the basis for a film starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. His novel "Borne" and the ecological horror novel "Hummingbird Salamander" have also received critical acclaim.

VanderMeer joins us to talk about the value of fiction as a mental exercise -- at a time when many of us are thinking about how foreboding the future might be.

