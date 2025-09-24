© 2025 WXXI News
Jeff VanderMeer on fiction, imagination and our uncertain future

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
Jeff VanderMeer is the author of The Southern Reach Trilogy (Annihilation, Authority, and Acceptance), the novel Borne, and the ecological horror novel Hummingbird Salamander.
Jeff VanderMeer has one of the most inventive minds in American fiction. His books have taken us into dystopian futures, into dark places with strange forces and blurred lines between reality and fantasy.

His novel "Annihilation" was the basis for a film starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. His novel "Borne" and the ecological horror novel "Hummingbird Salamander" have also received critical acclaim.

VanderMeer joins us to talk about the value of fiction as a mental exercise -- at a time when many of us are thinking about how foreboding the future might be.

Our guest:

  • Jeff VanderMeer, author, editor, and literary critic
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
