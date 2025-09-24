© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Experts and advocates react to misinformation from Trump on Tylenol and autism

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
Dylan Dailor is a self-advocate from Rochester, NY.
Dylan Dailor is a self-advocate from Rochester, NY.
WXXI News

It has not been an easy time for the autism community, with President Trump and his administration spreading misinformation about what causes autism -- while talking about autism in ways that make many families uncomfortable.

Our guests will discuss the implications of President Trump's comments on Tylenol, his comments about autism, and what it means for pregnant women.

Joining us for this conversation:

  • Dylan Dailor, self-advocate
  • Tamika Robinson, parent
  • Courtney Dixon, parent and advocate
  • Corey Moran, parent and advocate
  • Dr. Stacy Sun, MD, MPH, FACOG, Assistant Professor, University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
