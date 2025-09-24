Experts and advocates react to misinformation from Trump on Tylenol and autism
Dylan Dailor is a self-advocate from Rochester, NY.
It has not been an easy time for the autism community, with President Trump and his administration spreading misinformation about what causes autism -- while talking about autism in ways that make many families uncomfortable.
Our guests will discuss the implications of President Trump's comments on Tylenol, his comments about autism, and what it means for pregnant women.
Joining us for this conversation:
- Dylan Dailor, self-advocate
- Tamika Robinson, parent
- Courtney Dixon, parent and advocate
- Corey Moran, parent and advocate
- Dr. Stacy Sun, MD, MPH, FACOG, Assistant Professor, University of Rochester Medical Center